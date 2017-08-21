Cardinals' John Brown: Recovery continues to stall
Head coach Bruce Arians said Brown (quadriceps) "had no chance" to take the field during Saturday's preseason defeat to the Bears, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
In the midst of a slow recovery from a quadriceps injury, Brown's practice reps have been capped for most of training camp to date. Speaking about the situation last Tuesday, Arians referenced Brown's sickle-cell trait as the reason for his plodding recovery. "If he can't run he can't play," Arians told Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site. "Now, if he can't run long enough [after he returns], you've got to replace him." The statement may be an idle threat, but frustration clearly continues to mount from both coach and player. Brown's status should be monitored with a watchful eye, as his absence has opened up first-team reps for the likes of Jaron Brown, J.J. Nelson and veteran Jeremy Ross.
