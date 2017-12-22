Cardinals' John Brown: Return undetermined for Sunday
Brown (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest versus the Giants, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Brown completed his second straight week of limited practice sessions, only this time he wasn't ruled out upon the release of the final injury report. Granted, his status remains up in the air for Week 16, but there's an expectation he puts an end to a four-game absence Sunday, per Kyle Odegard of the team's official site. Perhaps the final hurdle in Brown's intended path is a pregame workout, which could influence whether or not the Cardinals include him on the inactive list.
