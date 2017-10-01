Play

Cardinals' John Brown: Returns Sunday

Brown (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After practicing on a limited basis this past week, Brown has backed up head coach Bruce Arians' declaration that he'd return to action. However, during his two-game respite, Brown only practiced on a limited basis this past week. As a result, he's unlikely to supersede fellow wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald, Jaron Brown and potentially J.J. Nelson (hamstring) in terms of snap count, hindering his potential to rack up targets.

