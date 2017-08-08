Cardinals' John Brown: Returns to practice Tuesday

Head coach Bruce Arians said Brown (quadriceps) will be a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Brown is boucing back from a quadriceps injury that had sidelined him the past week in practice, so his limited status Tuesday is far from a cause for concern. Unfortunately it isn't clear if Arians plans on playing him in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.

