Cardinals' John Brown: Returns to practice Tuesday
Head coach Bruce Arians said Brown (quadriceps) will be a limited participant in practice Tuesday, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Brown is boucing back from a quadriceps injury that had sidelined him the past week in practice, so his limited status Tuesday is far from a cause for concern. Unfortunately it isn't clear if Arians plans on playing him in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.
