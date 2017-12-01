Cardinals' John Brown: Ruled out again
Brown (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bothered by turf toe the past two weeks, Browns still hasn't returned to practice. His continued absence frees up extra reps for Jaron Brown, JJ Nelson and third-round rookie Chad Williams, though none of the trio is likely to draw more than a handful of targets. With the Cardinals barely in the playoff hunt and Brown preparing to hit free agency, a cautious approach would seem to make sense for both parties over the final few weeks of the season.
