Cardinals' John Brown: Ruled out against Jags

Brown (toe) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians hinted at this outcome earlier in the week when he said Brown might miss some time. Arians also said he wants to give other wideouts some opportunities, specifically mentioning rookie third-round pick Chad Williams. With the Cardinals essentially out of the playoff race and Brown already slumping, it's hard to imagine the team would be in any rush to get him back in the lineup. There's also a chance Brown will have a limited role whenever he returns.