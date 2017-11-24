Cardinals' John Brown: Ruled out against Jags
Brown (toe) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians hinted at this outcome earlier in the week when he said Brown might miss some time. Arians also said he wants to give other wideouts some opportunities, specifically mentioning rookie third-round pick Chad Williams. With the Cardinals essentially out of the playoff race and Brown already slumping, it's hard to imagine the team would be in any rush to get him back in the lineup. There's also a chance Brown will have a limited role whenever he returns.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...