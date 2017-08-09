Cardinals' John Brown: Running routes again

Brown (quad) ran 10 routes at Tuesday's practice and hopes to run 20 more Wednesday, ESPN.com's Josh Weinfuss reports.

Brown returned to practice Tuesday on what apparently was a very limited basis, but he at least avoided setbacks and is expected to take another step Wednesday. He'll likely be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against Oakland, though the Cardinals haven't yet confirmed that notion. Brown should still have plenty of time to prepare for a Week 1 role as Arizona's No. 2 receiver.