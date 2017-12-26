Cardinals' John Brown: Scores in return to lineup

Brown recorded two catches (on four targets) for 28 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 23-0 win against the Giants.

Brown returned following a four-game absence due to a bout with turf toe. On the heels of his recovery, he logged 41 of 69 offensive snaps, good for a 59-percent share. Meanwhile, Larry Fitzgerald handled 88 percent and Jaron Brown picked up 77 percent, a breakdown that will likely extend into Week 17 due to the numerous formations employed by head coach Bruce Arians. No matter how the season wraps up, John Brown will enter unrestricted free agency with an injury-prone label due to his frequent appearances on injury reports the last two years.