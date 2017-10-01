Cardinals' John Brown: Should play in limited capacity
Brown (quad) is expected to play, but at less than 100 percent , so he's likely to be on a limited snap count, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports
Brown has the speed to make a big play in limited work, but it's too risky to count on that if you have other viable options. We'd look elsewhere this week if possible.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Slated to play•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Limited at walkthrough•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Works out on field before game•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Out again this week•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Works on side again Saturday•
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...
-
Week 4 DFS Rankings
Heath Cummings says Joe Mixon is going to run all over the Browns and Deshaun Watson will build...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...