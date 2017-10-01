Play

Cardinals' John Brown: Should play in limited capacity

Brown (quad) is expected to play, but at less than 100 percent , so he's likely to be on a limited snap count, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports

Brown has the speed to make a big play in limited work, but it's too risky to count on that if you have other viable options. We'd look elsewhere this week if possible.

