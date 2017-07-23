Cardinals' John Brown: Sickle-cell trait still a concern

There's still "a little concern" about the potential for Brown's sickle-cell trait to be a problem moving forward, ESPN's Mike Clay reports.

Brown's condition is concerning because people with the sickle-cell trait are more likely to experience muscle breakdown when doing intense exercise, according to ESPN's Josh Weinfuss. The receiver was diagnosed with the condition in Week 7 of last season. While he only missed one game, Brown was clearly hampered in plenty of others and ultimately finished the year with career lows in nearly every receiving category. In February, a member of the Cardinals' brass suggested the team may have found a solution to Brown's issue. While they indeed may have discovered a way to keep it under control, Sunday's report reminds prospective fantasy owners that this sickle-cell trait could become a problem again in the future.