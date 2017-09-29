Cardinals' John Brown: Slated to play
Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said Brown (quad) will play in Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After missing practice the previous two weeks, Brown was a limited participant both Wednesday and Thursday. It isn't yet clear if he upgraded to full participation Friday, but the Cardinals apparently expect to have him back for a favorable matchup with San Francisco. It's quite possible Brown's snaps will be limited, considering he's struggled with both health and endurance the past couple years.
