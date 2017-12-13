Cardinals' John Brown: Starts week with limited practice

Brown (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Having missed the Cardinals' last three games while battling turf toe, Brown will likely need to upgrade from a limited to full practice participant before the end of the week in order for the team to sign off on him playing Sunday against the Redskins. Brown should settle back into a top-three role in the Cardinals' wideout corps once given the green light to dress, but he's far from a reliable fantasy option with Blaine Gabbert running the offense. In his lone game with Gabbert at the helm in Week 11 against a weak Texans pass defense, Brown managed three catches for 18 yards on six targets.