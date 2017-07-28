Cardinals' John Brown: To miss time due to quad
Brown is expected to miss a couple days of practice due to a quadriceps injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Brown tweaked his hamstring back in OTAs, and although he reportedly looked like his old self during the first days of training camp, the speedster will now be sidelined by another lower body injury. With the expectation that he'll only miss a couple practice sessions, however, Brown's quad ailment seems like a minor concern, which is obviously good, but especially so after his 2016 campaign was derailed by a sickle-cell trait diagnosis in Week 7.
More News
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Enters training camp with additional bulk•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Sickle-cell trait still a concern•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Tweaks hamstring during OTAs•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Has procedure to remove cyst•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Potential solution discovered for sickle-cell trait•
-
Cardinals' John Brown: Posts career lows in 2016•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...
-
Podcast: 10-team strategies
We’re talking tight end tiers and reviewing our 10-team mock draft on Wednesday’s episode of...