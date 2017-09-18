Cardinals' John Brown: Unlikely to play in Week 3

Head coach Bruce Arians doesn't believe Brown (quadriceps) will be able to suit up in Week 3 against the Cowboys, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. "It would have to be miraculous," Arians said Monday.

If Brown logs a second DNP in a row next Monday, he'll actually miss more games than a season ago, when his sickle-cell trait was first discovered. There's no telling when he'll receive clearance to take the practice field again, but until he does, he won't be a candidate to suit up for game day. During his absence, J.J. Nelson and Jaron Brown will augment the passing attack behind clear-cut No. 1 option Larry Fitzgerald.