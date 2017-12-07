Cardinals' John Brown: Upgraded to limited session

Brown (toe) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

It amounts to the first sign of tangible progress in Brown's recovery from turf toe, as the injury had prevented him from practicing in any capacity the last two weeks. Due to the lack of on-field activity of late, Brown may need to put in a full practice Friday in order for the Cardinals to feel comfortable about making him active Sunday against the Titans. If Brown suits up, it's hard to envision him making an immediate splash, given that he's failed to exceed 63 receiving yards in any game this season and will have the underwhelming Blaine Gabbert throwing to him.