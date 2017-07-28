Cardinals' John Brown: Will miss time due to quad

Brown is expected to miss a couple days of practice due to a quadriceps injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Brown tweaked his hamstring back in OTAs, and although he reportedly looked like his old self during the first days of training camp, the speedster will now be sidelined by another lower-body injury. However, with the expectation that he'll only miss a couple practice sessions, Brown's quad ailment seems like a minor concern, which is obviously good, but especially so after his 2016 campaign was derailed by a diagnosis of sickle-cell trait in Week 7.