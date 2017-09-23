Play

Cardinals' John Brown: Works on side again Saturday

Brown (quad) worked on the side during the media portion of Saturday's practice, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' website reports.

Brown did the same Friday and registered a "Did Not Participate" on the injury report, so it seems he will not be able to get in any practice work this week. His status for Monday's game against the Cowboys will be revealed at some point Saturday, but it's looking likely he will be out a second week in a row.

