Cardinals' John Brown: Works out on field before game
Brown (quad) worked out on the field prior to Monday's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Brown didn't practice last week and was ruled out on Saturday's final injury report, but he was at least spotted doing some individual work Friday, Saturday and Monday. The modest step forward could set him up for a return to practice as the Cardinals prepare for a favorable Week 4 matchup against the 49ers. It's unclear how much of a role Brown will have once he returns, as his inability to stay healthy has been a source of frustration for coach Bruce Arians.
