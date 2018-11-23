Cardinals' John Phillips: Deemed questionable for Week 12
Phillips (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Phillips was able to practice on a limited basis Thursday and Friday after having been sidelined to begin the week, and it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up during Sunday's game against the Chargers. The veteran tight end has not been targeted during two starts with the Cardinals, and will serve as a rotational blocker and special teams player if he's able to play Week 12.
