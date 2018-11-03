Wetzel was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury Saturday, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports.

Wetzel's absence is a significant blow to the Cardinals' offensive line depth, as they already rank worst in the NFL with 3.4 yards per rush. Andre Smith should start at right tackle for the Arizona.

