Cardinals' John Wetzel: Questionable for Week 11
Wetzel is battling a back injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Wetzel was limited in practice this week and there is no clear indication on his availability for Sunday at this point. Vinston Painter would likely step in at right tackle if Wetzel cannot play.
More News
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.