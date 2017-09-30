Play

Wetzel (pectoral) logged a full practice Friday and is without an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Niners, Darren Urban of the Cardinals official website reports.

The Cardinals are dealing with a variety of issues on their offensive line, so Wetzel's presence will be essential Sunday. Look for him to take the field barring any setbacks.

