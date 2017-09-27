Cardinals' John Wetzel: Undergoes MRI
Wetzel underwent an MRI on his pectoral muscle Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website reports.
Wetzel drew consecutive starts after the season opener, but his role going forward is in question due to his pectoral injury. His status will be made more clear once the results of the MRI are released.
