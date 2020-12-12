Joseph (stinger) was officially placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Joseph suffered a stinger during last week's game against the Rams and has found himself on the injured reserve. The veteran cornerback had been dispatched as the starter in recent weeks, although he's still a valuable depth player. Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Byron Murphy will serve the starting-cornerback role as Joseph remains out.