site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-johnathan-joseph-suffers-stinger-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Johnathan Joseph: Suffers stinger Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Dec 6, 2020
at
5:22 pm ET 1 min read
Joseph suffered a stinger during Sunday's game against the Rams.
Joseph suffered this injury early in the second quarter. If he's unable to return, the
Cardinals will finish Sunday's game with Patrick Peterson, Dre Kirkpatrick and Byron Murphy as their only healthy cornerbacks. More News
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
11/03/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/30/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/23/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read