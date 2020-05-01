Cardinals' JoJo Ward: Hooks up with Cards
The Cardinals signed Ward as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Kicking off his collegiate career at Tyler Junior College in Texas, Ward made the move to the Division 1 ranks in 2018, immediately becoming a starter at Hawaii. In two seasons with the Rainbow Warriors, he totaled 116 receptions for 1,999 yards and 20 touchdowns. Ward is one of three UDFAs now vying for a spot at the bottom of Arizona's receiving corps.
