Gaines (knee) avoided being placed on the Cardinals' active/PUP list prior to training camp Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Gaines missed the 2023 campaign while recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in August, but he'll enter camp as an active participant. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said Wednesday that the offensive lineman will be limited during the early days of camp, but that he rehabbed "every day" during the offseason, which appears to have paid off.