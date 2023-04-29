The Cardinals selected Gaines in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

Gaines played four seasons with UCLA and started 25 games at right guard, though he also displayed some versatility by serving as the team's center intermittently. He tested as an excellent athlete across the board at the combine (5.01 40-yard dash at 303 pounds) and also has the intelligence to succeed as a pro. Gaines' primary downfall for the time being is his lack of consistency, but with advanced coaching he could continue to develop.