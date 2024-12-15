Williams (illness) will play Sunday versus the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams was added to the injury report earlier Sunday with an illness but will be good to go versus New England. The 2019 first-round pick will once again serve as the team's starting right tackle.
