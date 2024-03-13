Williams and the Cardinals agreed on a two-year, $30 million contract Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Williams will head to Arizona after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Bengals. The offensive tackle requested a trade ahead of the 2023 campaign, but ultimately stuck it out in Cincinnati. With Paris Johnson likely set to be the Cardinals' left tackle moving forward, Williams projects to take over as the team's starting right tackle in 2024.