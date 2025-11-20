Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) didn't participate in Arizona's practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.
Williams continues to battle the shoulder injury that held him out of the Week 11 loss to San Francisco. If the 28-year-old remains sidelined for Sunday's matchup versus the Jaguars, Kelvin Beachum or Josh Fryar would likely start at right tackle in his place.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Won't play against San Francisco•
-
Cardinals' Jonah Williams: No practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Questionable to return•
-
Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Healthy at camp•
-
Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Working on the side•
-
Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Placed on IR due to knee injury•