Cardinals' Jonah Williams: No practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) was estimated to have not practiced Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Williams exited Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Seahawks with the shoulder injury. His outlook for a Week 11 matchup against the 49ers appears murky.
