Williams (illness) is questionable for Sunday's late-window matchup with the Patriots, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The starting right tackle's status will be worth monitoring as the late window approaches Sunday. Williams suffered a knee injury in Arizona's season opener and missed the next nine games, but he has started all three since returning. Kelvin Beachum is his backup.
