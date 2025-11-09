Cardinals' Jonah Williams: Questionable to return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return to Arizona's matchup versus the Seahawks on Sunday.
Williams exited the game in the third quarter after sustaining a shoulder injury. Kelvin Beachum would likely take over at right tackle if Williams is unable to return.
