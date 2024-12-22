Williams (knee) is questionable to return against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams went down with a knee injury in the second half and it's unknown whether he'll be able to return to the field. Jackson Barton has hopped in at left tackle due to his absence.
