Williams (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Williams will miss his first game of the season due to a shoulder injury he picked up in Week 10 against the Seahawks. Kelvin Beachum is the top candidate to start at right tackle, but he is listed as questionable for Week 11 due to a groin injury, which leaves Josh Fryar and Demontrey Jacobs as the other options.