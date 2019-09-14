Bullard is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens due to a hamstring injury, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bullard was unable to practice all week, so his questionable status may be a little optimistic. If he is unable to go look for Clinton McDonald and Michael Dogbe to see bigger roles providing depth at defensive end.

