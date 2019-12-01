Bullard won't return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a hamstring injury, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bullard shook off a foot injury to play this game, but his day didn't extend past the first half. The fourth-year defensive end recorded a tackle and 0.5 sacks before exiting. The Cardinals don't have another healthy defensive end outside of starter Rodney Gunter, so they'll either bring an outside linebacker up to the defensive line or bump Zach Kerr outside.