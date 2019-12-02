Bullard is expected to miss a couple weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bullard likely won't practice this week, and if that's the case, he'll be ruled out for this Sunday's matchup against the Steelers. The fourth-year defensive end has recorded 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks through nine games. Rookie Michael Dogbe is slated to start in Bullard's place for the time being.