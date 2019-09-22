Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: In street clothes Sunday
Bullard (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.
Bullard works in a reserve role, and he hasn't played since Week 1. The team only has three healthy defensive ends Sunday, so Clinton McDonald will see an uptick in usage from his normal reserve role.
