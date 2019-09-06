Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Latches on with Arizona
Bullard signed with the Cardinals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Bullard was released by the Bears at roster cutdowns but didn't have to wait long before finding a new team. The 25-year-old filled a rotational role on Chicago's defensive line last season and had 18 tackles (13 solo).
