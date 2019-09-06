Bullard signed with the Cardinals on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bullard was released by the Bears at roster cutdowns but didn't have to wait long before finding a new team. The 25-year-old filled a rotational role on Chicago's defensive line last season and had 18 tackles (13 solo).

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories