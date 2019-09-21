Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Officially questionable
Bullard (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Bullard was unable to practice all week, so his questionable designation may be more on the doubtful side. If he is ultimately unable to suit up again, look for Clinton McDonald and Michael Dogbe to again see increased snaps providing depth at defensive end.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Won't play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Deemed questionable•
-
Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Latches on with Arizona•
-
Jonathan Bullard: Fails to make roster•
-
Bears' Jonathan Bullard: Collects 26 tackles in 2017•
-
Bears' Jonathan Bullard: Fully participates Friday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Impact of Antonio Brown release
While Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots helps the values for Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon,...
-
Week 3 Trade Values Chart
In the wake of Antonio Brown's release from the Patriots, Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart...
-
Week 3 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 3 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...