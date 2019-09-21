Play

Bullard (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Bullard was unable to practice all week, so his questionable designation may be more on the doubtful side. If he is ultimately unable to suit up again, look for Clinton McDonald and Michael Dogbe to again see increased snaps providing depth at defensive end.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories