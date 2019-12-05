Bullard (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bullard suffered the injury in the team's blowout loss to the Rams in Week 13. It was known that he was facing a multi-week injury as a result, but the team made it official that his season is now over. As a result of Bullard's absence, Michael Dogbe should have the chance for an increased role.