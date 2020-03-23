Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Re-signs with Cards
Bullard has signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals.
Bullard, who the Cardinals claimed on waivers after he was released by the Bears after the preseason, logged 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks in nine games (including six starts) last season. The 2016 third-rounder, who is presumably past the hamstring injury that shortened his 2019 campaign, will look to reprise his rotational along Arizona's defensive line this coming season.
