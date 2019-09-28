Play

Bullard (hamstring) is not listed on the Cardinals' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After being limited at practice earlier in the week, Bullard logged a full workload Friday. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to help provide depth at defensive end.

