Bullard finished Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks with three tackles (two solo) and a sack.

Bullard had missed Arizona's last two games because of a hamstring injury but returned to the field Sunday and came away with a sack for his efforts. The three tackles were Bullard's first three of 2019 after he failed to record a tackle in Week 1, on 20 snaps. Week 4 saw Bullard on the field for 36 plays.