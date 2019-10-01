Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Records sack in return
Bullard finished Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks with three tackles (two solo) and a sack.
Bullard had missed Arizona's last two games because of a hamstring injury but returned to the field Sunday and came away with a sack for his efforts. The three tackles were Bullard's first three of 2019 after he failed to record a tackle in Week 1, on 20 snaps. Week 4 saw Bullard on the field for 36 plays.
