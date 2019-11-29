Play

Bullard (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Jurecki of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Bullard put in two limited practices prior to a full one Friday. If he is forced to miss a second-straight contest, Michael Dogbe would be called on to replace the 26-year-old.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories