Bullard (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Rams, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Bullard put in a full practice during Friday's session, so his inclusion in the lineup isn't quite a surprise. Now healthy, the Florida product is expected to draw the start across the defensive line for the game.

