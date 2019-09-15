Cardinals' Jonathan Bullard: Won't play Sunday
Bullard (hamstring) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Bullard's hamstring issue kept him from practicing all week, so it's not surprising to see him sit out Week 2. Expect Clinton McDonald and Michael Dogbe to see increased snaps in Bullard's stead.
