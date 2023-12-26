Ledbetter (knee) will miss the last two weeks of the year, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ledbetter sustained a knee injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss at Chicago, and now he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the season as he recovers. Naquan Jones projects to see more reps at defensive tackle in Ledbetter's absence.
